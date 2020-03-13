|
Gail S. Chetlain
(nee Johnson) Feb. 29, 2020, age 81 years. Mother of Marshall and Robert Chetlain. Sister of Gloria (the late William) Laemmel and Robert F. (Jody) Johnson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E. Silver Spring Dr. on Sat., March 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020