Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay,
819 E. Silver Spring Dr
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay,
819 E. Silver Spring Dr
Gail S. Chetlain


1938 - 2020
Gail S. Chetlain

(nee Johnson) Feb. 29, 2020, age 81 years. Mother of Marshall and Robert Chetlain. Sister of Gloria (the late William) Laemmel and Robert F. (Jody) Johnson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather at United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E. Silver Spring Dr. on Sat., March 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
