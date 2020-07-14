1/
Gaile Jayne Misiak
1946 - 2020
Gaile Jayne Misiak, age 73, passed away at Shorehaven Memory Care on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after battling her illness for several years. She was born on August 17, 1946 to Bonnie and Earl Beaty in Bremerton, Washington.

Gaile was a loving wife and mother. She dedicated her life to her family and friends. Gaile loved to cook and entertain. After marriage, her and Tom lived in many different communities in a handful of states and volunteering was a priority for Gaile at each stop. She traveled the world with her husband and delighted in meeting new people. Even as Gaile's illness progressed, she often had a smile and if she could manage a greeting, it would be 'I Love You!'.

Gaile is survived by her husband, Tom; her brother, Pat; her children, Christopher (Tonya) and Michael; and her grandchildren, Tommy and Abby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gaile's name to St. Jude Hospitals for Children.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
