Gale E. Bredeson

Gale E. Bredeson Notice
Bredeson, Gale E. Passed away March 9, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Marion and his parents Frank and Grace. Beloved father of Randy (Elsie), Ray (former wife Carla), Richard, and Douglas (Gwen). Loving grandfather of Jason, Melanie, Todd (Lisa), Kacey (Cindy), and Ryan (Sara). Dear great-grandfather of Chelsea, Izabella, and Emmett. Brother of Robert Bredeson. Brother-in-law of Joanne Wehling. Preceded in death by Chuck, Glenn, Barbara, and Beverly. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 10:00 am until time of services. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
