Galen A. OpdahlPassed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Preceded in death by his daughter Tammy and his brothers and sisters. Loving husband to Betty for 58 years. Dear father to Dean (Sandra). Grandfather to Nicole (Robert) Steiner, Tony Salzieder, Zachary Opdahl and Sydney Opdahl. Also survived by his brother Wendell. Memorial visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church (2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, October 23 from 10 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery.