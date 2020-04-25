Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Dr. Gamil Zaki Khair


1936 - 2020
Dr. Gamil Zaki Khair Notice
Dr. Gamil Zaki Khair

Dr. Gamil Zaki Khair departed his life on earth on April 23, 2020. He was 83 years old.

Gamil Khair was born in 1936 in Nagahammadi, Egypt. He graduated from the University of Cairo Medical School in 1960 and completed residences throughout the U.K. before immigrating to the U.S. in 1968. He completed internships and residences in Brooklyn, NY and Hartford, CT focusing on the field of Cardiology.

Across a career that spanned decades, he would serve as a Cardiologist at the V.A. in Milwaukee, authoring numerous articles on cardiovascular research. He was also a teacher and mentor to students and residents at the Milwaukee Medical College and received several awards and recognition.

He loved nature, classical music, long walks and historic places. His special love was European travel. Great joy came from retreading old walks in Richmond, England, and riding trains with his family in the Swiss Alps.

He was deeply devoted to the Coptic Orthodox church and committed himself to it with his whole being. His life was a model of hard work, humility, and devotion to God.

Gamil Khair is the brother of his late siblings Selim, Atef, Nabil, Ne'mat and Gamalat Khair and survived by his wife, Mary, his daughters, Carmen (Ed) Gitre and Nancy (Alfred) Halaka and grandchildren, Xavier, Madoc, Joseph and Faith.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the people at the Auberge Oak Village at Menomonee Falls for taking care of him in these extraordinarily difficult days.

"...In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world." John 16

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
