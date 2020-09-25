Garold R. PeaceMilwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving Father of Felicia Sellers, Candy Bruce, Tranace Peace and Garold R. (Sara) Peace II. Companion of Viriginia Reichwald. Grandfather of Steven Sellers, Nathan Sellers, Eric Robinson, Bianca Robinson, Kesha Bruce, Corey Bruce, Quinten Bruce, Brandon Bruce, Kiara Bruce, Andrew Bruce, Freddie Teamer, Amber Teamer, Javin McElwee, Jordan McElwee, Jovani Wilks, Avayah Wilks, Zahra Peace, Faith Peace, Prince Peace, and the late Nicole Sellers, and a host of great- and great-great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Doris (nee Greene).Committal Prayers on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1PM at FOREST HOME CEMETERY, 2405 W Forest Home Ave. Please meet inside the main (Lincoln Ave.) gates, we will process to the crypt together.