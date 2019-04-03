Services
Garrett Ary Keel Jr.

Garrett Ary Keel Jr. Notice
Keel, Garrett Ary Jr. Passed to Eternal Life Monday, April 1, 2019, age 80 years. Dear friend of Sandra Giemza. Loving father of Deborah (Mary Nemec) Keel, Judith (Daniel) Gitlewski, Sandra (John Jensen) Keel and the late Garrett Alan Keel. Dear grandfather of Mark (Brittney) Gitlewski, Daniel Gitlewski III, Michelle (Tom) Falkowski and Bryan (Bethanie) Gitlewski. Preceded in death by his sisters Janice Keel and Judith Hammer and brother Jerrold Keel. Also survived by Sandra's children: Thomas (Karla) Giemza, Joseph (Noelle Wagner) Giemza, Mary (Julius) Reinke and 12 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. A special Thank You to all the staff at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for the tremendous amount of care and support provided to Garrett from his first visit to his Final Salute. His family and friends are deeply indebted to all who cared for him and comforted us. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Department of WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
