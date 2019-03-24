|
Willingham, Garrett C. Called home to the Lord March 16, 2019, at the age of 37 years. Beloved son of Scott Willingham (Julayne) and Mary Perry (Luke). He was a kind soul who loved music, muscle cars and animals. He will be deeply missed. Forever remembered by his grandmother, Beatrice Perich; 2 brothers & their families, Jason & Amy, Luke (Maresa), Olivia, Evan & Ava Catanella and Tyler & Anna, Blake, Gracie & Shelby Willingham; aunt Johanna Perich (Cindy Formella); other family; friend Cindy Howard; former spouse, Faaiza Ali; & best friend, Izzy. He is reunited in everlasting life with grandparents, Zivan Perich and Mildred Willingham. Visitation at Tosa Lions Club, 7336 St. James St, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 from 9 - 11AM on Saturday, March 30th. Memorial service at 11 AM. Memorials welcome in Garrett's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019