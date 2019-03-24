Resources
More Obituaries for Garrett Willingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garrett C. Willingham

Notice Condolences Flowers

Garrett C. Willingham Notice
Willingham, Garrett C. Called home to the Lord March 16, 2019, at the age of 37 years. Beloved son of Scott Willingham (Julayne) and Mary Perry (Luke). He was a kind soul who loved music, muscle cars and animals. He will be deeply missed. Forever remembered by his grandmother, Beatrice Perich; 2 brothers & their families, Jason & Amy, Luke (Maresa), Olivia, Evan & Ava Catanella and Tyler & Anna, Blake, Gracie & Shelby Willingham; aunt Johanna Perich (Cindy Formella); other family; friend Cindy Howard; former spouse, Faaiza Ali; & best friend, Izzy. He is reunited in everlasting life with grandparents, Zivan Perich and Mildred Willingham. Visitation at Tosa Lions Club, 7336 St. James St, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 from 9 - 11AM on Saturday, March 30th. Memorial service at 11 AM. Memorials welcome in Garrett's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.