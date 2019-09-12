Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
First Immanuel Lutheran Church
W67N622 Evergreen Blvd
Cedarburg, WI
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
First Immanuel Lutheran Church
W67N622 Evergreen Blvd
Cedarburg, WI
Gary A. Krohn

Gary A. Krohn Notice
Gary A. Krohn

Germantown - Called home to the Lord on September 11, 2019, age 76. Preceded in death by his parents George and Loretta Krohn. Cherished husband for 42 years of Lynn (nee Raasch). Devoted father of Bryan (Vanessa), Michelle Patton (fiancé Kim Fleischer), Daniel, and Andrew (Allison). Proud grandpa of Evan, Megan, Maycee, Matthew, Nicholas, Riley, and Brady. Dear brother of Avis (Gerold) Dallman. Favorite son-in-law of Howard and Elizabeth Raasch. Brother-in-law of Rev. Randy (Diana) Raasch, Jeffrey (Wende) Raasch, and Timothy (Janet) Raasch. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg, on Sunday, September 15 from 1:30 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Gary was with Milwaukee Police Department for 31 years, retiring as detective in 1996.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
jsonline