Gary A. Osten
Muskego - Passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband of Diane. Dear brother of Carol, Marcia and Bob (Barb). Gary is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Per Gary's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.