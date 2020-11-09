Gary Alan ScottPassed away on November 3, 2020 at age 86. Born in Racine, Wisconsin. Husband for over 56 years to the late Barbara Ann Scott. Father of Gregory Scott and Dr. Geoffrey (Tonya) Scott. Brother of the late Robert Scott. Gary is survived by his life-long friends: the Sheldons, the Lancelles, the Rubles, the Reuls & the Donovans.Gary Scott had a distinguished 37 year career in the Marketing Department of Wisconsin Bell (now AT&T). Although he never attended college, Gary rose to high level management positions and was well respected by his employees & peers. A long-time member of the Milwaukee Sketch Club, Gary was proficient with watercolors, charcoal, pallet knife, acrylics & oil painting. One of his paintings was published in the New York Times. He was self-taught at the art of woodworking and could build almost anything. In the 1970s, Gary made many friends as an Asst. Scout Master to Boy Scout Troop 400. He enjoyed dozens of Canada fishing & canoeing trips. Usually wearing his rumpled cowboy hat & smoking a cigar. Gary loved country music from the 50s & 60s and his favorites included Ernest Tubb, Hank Snow & Willie Nelson. He looked forward to playing the drums & marching in the Annual Sheffield Avenue July 4th Parade. Gary was an avid NASCAR & Indy 500 fan who attended countless races with his good friends. He was a proud Green Bay Packer Season Ticket Holder since 1959 and relished watching his beloved Packers. Late in life, Gary was honored to be elected by fellow residents at Eastcastle Place as President of the Counsel. Soft spoken, humble, thoughtful, loyal, hard working and had integrity.Gary Scott will be laid to rest next to his wife Barbara and his parents Mabel & Augie Scott at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Interment will be private.