Brown, Gary Passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Survived by his loving wife of 23 years Catherine (nee Panka) and cherished son Adam. Beloved son of Patricia (special companion Ron Hoyt) and brother to Janice (William) Haubert. Preceded in death by his father George H. Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or are appreciated. Please honor Gary by dressing casually. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 23 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM followed by a Service of Remembrance at 1:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to share their special memories. Please see the Funeral Home website for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019