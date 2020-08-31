1/1
Gary D. Fleischmann Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Fleischmann Sr

It's with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of Gary D. Fleischmann Sr "Pops". He passed away August 24, 2020. He is survived by his three sons, Dana Fleischmann, Willie Fleischmann and Gary Fleischmann Jr.; and his 18 grandchildren.

He was loved by many family and friends. He was a kind man with a smile on his face. Always waved and greeted you when he saw you. He will be dearly missed by many.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc. His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W407 Highway 18 in Sullivan. We would love to share this time with family and friends to celebrate his life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pagenkopf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved