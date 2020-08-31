Gary D. Fleischmann Sr



It's with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of Gary D. Fleischmann Sr "Pops". He passed away August 24, 2020. He is survived by his three sons, Dana Fleischmann, Willie Fleischmann and Gary Fleischmann Jr.; and his 18 grandchildren.



He was loved by many family and friends. He was a kind man with a smile on his face. Always waved and greeted you when he saw you. He will be dearly missed by many.



A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc. His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W407 Highway 18 in Sullivan. We would love to share this time with family and friends to celebrate his life.









