Gary E. Sapiro

Mequon - Passed away May 18, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Barbara Sapiro (nee Friedland). Loving stepfather of David (Jenna) Turner, Lisa (significant other Mark Willets) Turner, and dear step-grandfather of Joshua Turner. Fond brother of Steve (Lisa) Sapiro and Dan (Suzanne LaFleur) Sapiro. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.

A private graveside service was held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to American Cancer Society or Congregation Shalom appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
