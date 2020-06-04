Gary E. "Papa" Servis
Gary E. "Papa" Servis passed away May 31, 2020. Born in Sioux City on Oct. 8, 1943. Survived by his wife, Merydith A. Servis (Vine) and two daughters, Monica Watkins and Carrie Lynn Schubring. Married December 20, 1975, then started their life together in Milwaukee, WI. He was a member of the order of The Mason's Milwaukee. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. For online condolences, please visit wwwsuchonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.