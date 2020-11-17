1/1
Gary Frank Kanzora
Gary Frank Kanzora

Greendale - Gary Kanzora, loving husband and father of two daughters lost his courageous battle with cancer on Thursday November 12th, 2020 at the age of 75. He was preceded in his death by his parents, Ray and Dolores Kanzora and survived by his wife Susan (Susie), his 2 daughters Nicole (Nickie) Stone and Colleen Kanzora, and his sisters Judy Kanzora and Gail Schroeder.

Gary was a great salesman. He could easily have a conversation with anyone and always had a joke or a story to share.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Sat., Nov. 21 from 9-10:15AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at ST. APHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale) at 11AM. Please meet at the church; church doors will open at 10:30AM. Please see funeral home website (www.maxsass.com) for Gary's full notice.

He may be gone, but his memory will live on.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
