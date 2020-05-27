Gary G. Wagner
Brookfield - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary G. Wagner on May 23, 2020 at the age of 77. For 54 years, Gary was a best friend and beloved husband of Margaret Wagner. He is preceded in death by his late father and mother, Arthur and Rose Wagner, and brother, Marc. Loving father of Michael (Monika), Jennifer Jesanis (Steve), Amy Dunn (Dan), Elizabeth Alexander (Brian). He was a proud grandfather and ringleader of Ashley, Kayla, Nicole, Emma, Lily, Jack, Daniel, Mary, Kate, Margaret, Ella, Thomas, and John. He will be fondly remembered by other extended family members and many dear friends. Gary's abundance of curiosity led him down many paths. Gary had a successful 40 years in the investment industry, including the last 20 years spent as an executive of Fiduciary Management. Anyone that knew Gary well knew how much he embraced life, whether it was skiing down Colorado mountains, boating in Door County, fishing in Florida, or attempting to be a respectable golfer. Whether it was jazz, rock and roll or classical, Gary celebrated all types of music. Gary loved to explore and travel and never missed a sunset. Above all, Gary cherished time with family most, leading by example with his strong faith, hard work ethic, and joyful spirit. He was the eternal optimist. Before and after retirement, Gary spent time supporting charitable organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Wounded Warrior Project, Camp Manitowish, and the Alzheimer's Association. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to any of these organizations.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 10-12PM. Prayer Service at 12PM lead by Fr. Charlie Conley.
SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020.