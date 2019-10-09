Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Riviera Lanes
8600 W. Greenfield Ave
View Map
Gary H. Davey Notice
Gary H. Davey

Age 81, Found Rest Tue. Oct. 8th 2019.

Loving wife of 40 years to Mary (nee Lidtke). Proud father of the late Ricky, Cindy and Amanda (Joe) Veit. Cherished grandpa of Troy, Miranda (Daniel Jr. ) Dougherty, Courtney, Jaxon and Mia. Further survived by his brother Robert (Nancy), nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends.

A Memorial Celebration of Gary's life will be held Sun. Oct. 20th beginning at 2PM at Riviera Lanes 8600 W. Greenfield Ave.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
