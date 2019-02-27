|
Raatz, Gary H. "Goldenwheels" Entered to eternal life Tuesday, February 19, 2019 71, beloved husband of Linda( nee Knepel). He is survived by daughter, Linda Susan (Justin Posik), and granddaughters, Gianna, Lana and Brianna. Brother-in-law of Susan (George Shiring), George (Sandy) Knepel David (Linda) Knepel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial will be held in the celebration of his life at his home in his garden paradise this summer.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019