Cavender, Gary J Passed away surrounded by his family and joined his beloved wife Betty (nee Williamson) of 50 years, on July 12, 2019 at age 75. Survived by his loving partner Sandy Schramm. Cherished father of Tim (Terrie) Cavender, Paula (Carl) Storniolo, Christine Cavender (Larry Bower) and Melissa (Joe) Hipp. Proud papa of Kyle, T.J. (Leanna), Cassie (Kenny), Matt, Sandro, Jenna, Mia, Madison and Emma Jane. Beloved great grandpa of Landon, Cayli and Troy. Dear brother of Jackie, Bob (Sandy) and Jim (Peggy). Dear brother-in-law of Doris (Frank), Jerry and Claudia. Also loved by Sandy's family Traci and her son Nick, Dan (Sonia), Pam (Harley), Patti (Jeff). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Margaret Cavender, brothers-in-law Roland, Myron, Johnny, Richard, Ray and sister-in-law Mildred and Rosie. A Memorial gathering will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to . Gary retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after 30 years of service as a Motorcycle Police Officer and also worked for The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019