Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
N88 W17658 Christman Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:30 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
N88 W17658 Christman Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Stoiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. Stoiber


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary J. Stoiber Notice
Gary J. Stoiber

Milwaukee - Sept. 27, 2019, age 63 yrs. Preceded in death by his parents Maximilian and Geraldine and his brother Michael. Loving brother of Diane (Mike) Paulbeck, Tom, Greg (Karen), Jack (Jody), Bill (Kathi), Barbara and Sue (Paul) Weippert. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Wed. Oct. 2, 2019 from 4:30pm until the time of Memorial Service at 5:30pm, all at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17658 Christman Rd., Menomonee Falls.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline