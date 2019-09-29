|
Gary J. Stoiber
Milwaukee - Sept. 27, 2019, age 63 yrs. Preceded in death by his parents Maximilian and Geraldine and his brother Michael. Loving brother of Diane (Mike) Paulbeck, Tom, Greg (Karen), Jack (Jody), Bill (Kathi), Barbara and Sue (Paul) Weippert. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Wed. Oct. 2, 2019 from 4:30pm until the time of Memorial Service at 5:30pm, all at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17658 Christman Rd., Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019