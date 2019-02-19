Services
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2218
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Rusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary James Rusch

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gary James Rusch Notice
Rusch, Gary James February 16, 1955 - February 12, 2019, in Oconomowoc, WI, to James H. and Mildred (nee Hartkopf) Rusch. Survived by sister Diann Pelz-Rusch and cousins Karen Lennartz (nee Rusch) and Joanne Cooper (nee Rusch). Attended Oconomowoc High School, trained as a solderer technician, was an avid woodsman, fisherman, hunter and trapper. Anyone wishing to take personal leave or receive a memorial card should send an email to Diann ([email protected]) or a note to P.O. Box 945, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 with a contact address. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.