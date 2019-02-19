|
|
Rusch, Gary James February 16, 1955 - February 12, 2019, in Oconomowoc, WI, to James H. and Mildred (nee Hartkopf) Rusch. Survived by sister Diann Pelz-Rusch and cousins Karen Lennartz (nee Rusch) and Joanne Cooper (nee Rusch). Attended Oconomowoc High School, trained as a solderer technician, was an avid woodsman, fisherman, hunter and trapper. Anyone wishing to take personal leave or receive a memorial card should send an email to Diann ([email protected]) or a note to P.O. Box 945, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 with a contact address. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019