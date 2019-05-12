|
Hall, Gary K. Taken home to the Lord on May 10, 2019. Reunited with his High School sweetheart, best friend, companion, devoted husband and soul mate of Barbara for 48 years. Born November 29, 1946 to Kenneth and Ruth. Preceded in death by loving wife Barbara and daughter Carole. Proud and caring Father of Gary "Rocky" (Nikole), Amie, and Andrew (Heather). Loving Grandpa of Peter, Paul, Anna, Joe, Sarah, Joshua, A.J., Lucas, Alina, Patrick and Amanda. Great-grandfather of Melanie. Gary spent his entire working career as a Pressman at the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel and was a proud union member of Local #23. Gary was the oldest of four siblings , he enjoyed the outdoors, family vacations and most of all, spending his days with Barbara. He will be remembered as gentle, caring and compassionate, always putting others first. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, East Troy (2665 North St.) from 11 AM to 1:45PM with Christian Service to follow. Private graveside service will be held on Thursday.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2019