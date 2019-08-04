|
Carlson, Gary L. Found his peace on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at age 68. Beloved husband of Eileen D. Carlson for 33 years. Loving brother of Allen (Barb) Carlson. Son-in-law of Jeanne (Peter) Dandrea. Brother-in-law to Paul (Ceil) Dandrea . Dear uncle and great-uncle. Further loved by many other relatives, friends and his cat Lucy. Memorial Service at UNITY CHURCH (CENTER) IN MILWAUKEE, 1717 N. 73rd St., Wauwatosa, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 1:00-2:00 pm. Gathering and fellowship to follow. He helped with the computers at church as well as assisting Eileen with Sunday School. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Unity Center for their new computer fund. May you always know love. See informedchoice.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019