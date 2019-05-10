|
Yahnke, Gary L. Left us May 8, 2019 to continue on his journey at the age of 64 years. Amazing husband of Bonnie (nee Sarnowski) for 17 years. Dear father of Alexandra Rose and Thomas. Grandpa of Sophia. Brother of Douglas (Eileen), Craig (Patti) and Gail (Scott) Sylvan. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gary was a dedicated member of A.A. and was proud to celebrate 18 years of sobriety. Special thanks to the staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial Gathering Monday, May 13 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 6:00 to 8:00 PM followed by a Time of Remembrance at 8:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2019