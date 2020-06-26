Gary Lee Schlei
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Schlei

Passed away on Tue., June 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Gary was born in West Allis to the late Rosemary (Adamec) and LeRoy P. Schlei. Gary is survived by his wife Nancy Wilson Schlei, his dog Mozart, brother Dennis (Patty) Schlei, along with niece Jessica (Vaughnn) Parker and nephew Matt (Donna) Schlei.

Per Gary's wishes, and to prevent SARS-CoV2 transmission, there will not be a formal service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral Service

(608) 238-3434




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved