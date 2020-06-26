Gary Lee Schlei
Passed away on Tue., June 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Gary was born in West Allis to the late Rosemary (Adamec) and LeRoy P. Schlei. Gary is survived by his wife Nancy Wilson Schlei, his dog Mozart, brother Dennis (Patty) Schlei, along with niece Jessica (Vaughnn) Parker and nephew Matt (Donna) Schlei.
Per Gary's wishes, and to prevent SARS-CoV2 transmission, there will not be a formal service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral Service
(608) 238-3434
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.