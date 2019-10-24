|
|
Gary Lloyd Brown
Pewaukee - Age 66, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Pewaukee, after an extended illness. A celebration of Gary's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Baraboo Country Club, 401 Mine Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913. Gary Brown was born Sept. 23, 1953 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the son of Emmett "Bud" and Lorraine Brown. He was raised in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1971. He attended and played baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Joan Steinbicer on Oct. 25, 1986, and the couple resided in Pewaukee for the past 32 years. Gary had a long career in the financial services industry, working for Wisconsin Finance Co., Lomas & Nettleton and Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. As a mortgage loan officer, he helped hundreds of people achieve their dreams of home ownership. Gary also worked in sales at Cedarburg Lumber Company. In his leisure time, he enjoyed trout fishing, deer hunting and playing golf, and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers. Gary is survived by his devoted wife, Joan; sister Nancy Berger of Baraboo; brother-in-law John (Lisa) Steinbicer of Milton, Wisconsin; nieces Rebecca (Ryan) Quindt of Merrimac, Wisconsin, and Jolene Steinbicer of Little Rock, Arkansas; nephews Jeremy (Jessica) Rich of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; and Joshua (Kirsten) Berger and Jacob (Jodi Fellegy) Berger, both of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew Nathan Ziltener; sisters-in-law Janet Ziltener and Patricia Steinbicer, and a brother-in-law Lance Berger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the American Diabetes Association or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019