|
|
Gary M. "Bied" Biedrzycki
- - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving husband to Marcia. Dear Father to Christine (Ken) Trepinski, Michael G. (Vneta) and Stephen J. (Karin) Biedrzycki. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sisters Susan (Kevin) and Carol. The family wishes to thank Aurora Home Hospice and Dr. McGartland for their wonderful care. Memorial visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 from 11 AM to 1 PM with a service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church in Oak Creek. "The world was a better place because you were in it. Love you Papa."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019