Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Biedrzycki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. "Bied" Biedrzycki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary M. "Bied" Biedrzycki Notice
Gary M. "Bied" Biedrzycki

- - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving husband to Marcia. Dear Father to Christine (Ken) Trepinski, Michael G. (Vneta) and Stephen J. (Karin) Biedrzycki. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sisters Susan (Kevin) and Carol. The family wishes to thank Aurora Home Hospice and Dr. McGartland for their wonderful care. Memorial visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 from 11 AM to 1 PM with a service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church in Oak Creek. "The world was a better place because you were in it. Love you Papa."

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline