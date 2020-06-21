Gary M. ButlerPassed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 69. Cherished husband of Pat (Nee Bonzell) for 44 years. Dear father and best friend of Mike (Megan) and Steve (Hannah). Brother of Bob and Larry. Brother- in- law of Sandy (George) Sinnokrak and Gary Bonzell. Preceded in death by his parents Bill and Jean and brothers Billy, Jim, Dennis, and John. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Gathering at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 4-7PM. Vigil Service at 7PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St John Vianney Catholic Parish. Memorials appreciated to H.A.W.S. or the church.Gary was a long term employee at Cornell Communications and considered his colleagues his second family. He was a dog lover and a faithful volunteer for over 20 years to the local animal shelters and a Veteran of the United States Army.