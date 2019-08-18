Services
Gary N. Kupec

Kupec, Gary N Found peace August 9, 2019 age 85, of Indianapolis, IN. Gary was born in South Milwaukee, WI on June 6, 1934 to parents, George and Mary (Voltner) Kupec. He was a graduate of Marquette University in WI and worked as an Insurance Adjusterduring his career. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed visiting the Broad Ripple Farmer's Market, gardening, and woodworking. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joline (Pinter) Kupec. He is survived by his son Kevin (Nancy) Kupec. and sisters Mary Kozlowski-Pichot, and Charlene Frank. Visitation Saturday August 24, 2019 at DIVINE MERCY CATHOLIC CHURCH (800 Marquette Ave) from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
