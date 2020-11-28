Gary O. Rautmann
Waukesha - Died Nov. 24, 2020 at age 77. Survived by his children Kevin (Kari), Christopher John (Gail) and Kari Sue (Ross) Kemppainen and grandchildren, Emily, Allison, August, Krista and Erik. Further survived by his sister Yvonne (Lee) Braunel, brother Rodney, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs., Dec. 3rd from 12PM until the 1PM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Face masks or coverings are required. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com