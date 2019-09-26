Services
Gary P. Grunau


1939 - 2019
Gary P. Grunau Notice
Gary P. Grunau

Milwaukee - Gary Peter Grunau, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 enveloped in the love of his family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 17, 1939 in Bay View to Paul and Lenore Grunau and lived his entire life in the Milwaukee area.

Gary is survived by his wife Joanne; sons Paul (Jeanie) Grunau, Daniel Grunau, and John (Adrienne) Grunau; stepson Jeff (Kate) MacInnes and stepdaughter Laura MacInnes; grandchildren Grace, Hank, Gus, Sadie, Alex, Jon, Grant, Andrew, Wesley, Darcy, and Wilson Grunau; sister Gretchen (James) Henry; brother-in-law John Dragisic and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Linda Grunau and Anne Bach Grunau. He was preceded in death by sister Susan Dragisic, parents Lenore and Paul, and aunt Fern "Toonie" Perry.

Friends and family will gather from 3 - 6 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Pilot House at Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Visitation will continue on Monday, September 30 from 9 - 11 am at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am.

Special thanks to the Froedtert Cancer Center, especially Dr. Fenske and staff; caregivers at Restorative Home Care, especially the amazing Abby; and the wonderful staff at Zilber Family Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary P. Grunau "Good for Milwaukee" Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, 101 W. Pleasant St, Ste. 210, Milwaukee 53212.

Please see Sunday Paper for complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
