Thiensville - November 9, 2019 age 64 years. Beloved husband of Karen, loving father of Joe Lemanczyk, Andy (Fiance Rachel Fellenz) Lemanczyk, Matt Van Lieshout, Michelle (Dan) Cruz, Bryan Van Lieshout and Amie Van Lieshout. Further survived by seven grandchildren, three siblings: Thomas Lemanczyk, James (Christine) Lemanczyk and Susan (Gary) Backes, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 15th at 5 PM at St. Monica's Catholic Church 5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Milwaukee. In state at the CHURCH Friday from 4-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019