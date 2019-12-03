Services
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VFW
17980 W Beloit Road
New Berlin, WI
1943 - 2019
Franklin - Gary Dale Reeves passed away unexpectedly October 19th, 2019 at the age of 75.

Gary was born December 13, 1943 in Georgetown, OH. He proudly served in the United States Army with a tour in Vietnam, where he also played on the Army baseball team. Gary worked at Western Electric / AT&T for 30 years.

Gary was a loving father and throughout the years he enjoyed coaching his son's little league baseball teams in West Allis. He also enjoyed playing cards, bowling and playing baseball. He was a lifelong fan of the hit king - Pete Rose.

Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory his partner, Faith Richards; his devoted children Jeff (Veronica) and Bryan. Loving Grandfather to Joseph and Brittany Pint and Ella Reeves. He is further survived by his sister's Wende Zinda and Becky (Robert) Holub, special friend to Celine Richards, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Myrtie Reeves and sister Beverly.

A "Celebration of Gary's Life" will be held December 27th, 2019 at the VFW 17980 W Beloit Road, New Berlin from 4pm to 8pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 22, 2019
