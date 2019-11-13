Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 W. Greenfield Ave.
West Milwaukee, WI
Gary Robert Luecking


1951 - 2019
Gary Robert Luecking Notice
Gary Robert Luecking

Glendale - Gary Robert Luecking, 68, passed away peacefully in his home on October 24, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on May 14, 1951 to Robert and Shirley (Stoiber) Luecking. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Patrick. He is survived by his brother Jeffrey (Barbara), his children, grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on November 22, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Milwaukee.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019
