Gary Robert Stofflet

Known as Cork to his brother and sisters.

Passed away on Saturday Nov. 23 rd 2019 at home at the age of 73, God saw his pain and brought him home.

Gary was born to Robert and Evelyn Stofflet on October 22, 1946

He was a hard working dad that always tried to do the best he could for his family. He was very proud of both his sons, loved his sons dearly. He loved working on cars and fishing with his sons. He always tried to bring a smile to a person's face. He will be greatly missed

He was a retired Teamster from Local 200 in Milwaukee, WI. He retired after 30 years from Kohls grocery store as the maintenance supervisor.

Gary is survived by sons, Steve Stofflet (Kathy), Bobby Stofflet; brother Larry Stofflet (Claudine); sister Lynn Haldemann; sister Donna Krauss and many nieces and nephews.

He was diagnosed with MS in 1999 and battled many struggles along the way as time went on. He fought these as long as he could then God saw what was ahead and brought him home.

The sons would like to say thank you to Leeda Gerow owner of Fred's Elder Care in Wind Lake, WI for caring for him as family and not as a resident. This was his home. The care he received there was exceptional, the family always knew he was cared for with love.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
