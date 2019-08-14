Services
Rosenberg, Gary "Roseee" Passed away August 12, 2019 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Valerie Rosenberg (nee Berg). Cherished father of Stephanie Rosenberg and Michael (Nikki) Rosenberg. Loving "Beepa" of Harper and Isabella Rosenberg. Dear son of Ruth Rosenberg (nee Goodmann) and the late Stanley Rosenberg. Fond brother of Sheryl Kruckenberg, Eugene Rosenberg and Sandy (Kapil) Dass. Further survived by other loving relatives and many dear friends. Funeral services Thur., Aug. 15 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME (in Gary's honor, flip-flops are encouraged). Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Milwaukee Jewish Day School, Sojourner Family Peace Center or The Shul appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
