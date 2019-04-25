Kotter, Gary S. Born into Eternal Life on April 22, 2019 at age 73. Devoted husband of Carroll (nee Bogenrief) for 50 years. Loving father of Neil Elliott Kotter and Melissa (Timothy) Fowle. Beloved grandfather of Evan and Alexander Kotter. Dear brother of James (Sue) Kotter and uncle of Sherrie (Paul) Buenger. He is further survived and will be missed by additional family and friends. Gary was a graduate of Boys Tech and Marquette University. He worked at the Clement Zablocki VA and also at Community Memorial Hospital Menomonee Falls. He was affectionately know as the "Lawn Ranger" with his dedication to his yard. Gary was an outstanding "GrandPaw" to his furry friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Jerrel Stanley for many years of love and care and to Dr. Lynn Bartl for kindness, guidance and care. Special thanks to Pam Parker for her years of friendship. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, April 27 at 9am until time of service at 10am. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Gary encourages donations made to AngelsGrace Hospice, W359 N7430, Brown St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary