Gary S. Nell
Gary S. Nell

Greenfield - Passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Jill for 34 years. Loving dad of Amanda (Michael) Lucas and Lisa Nell. Brother of Sally (the late Joseph) Ciganek. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Gary retired with 26 years of service with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department. He also was the Bomb Squad Commander at the time of his retirement.

Visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL from 4 to 8pm with the Funeral Service at 7pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
