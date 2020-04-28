|
|
Gary Thomas Hanley
Gary Thomas Hanley was welcomed into eternal life April 16, 2020 at the age of 67 years.
Gary was the loving husband and best friend of Mary (nee Forecki), father of Erik (Rebekah), brother of Colleen (Michael) Skott, brother-in-law of Thomas (Diane) Forecki, an uncle to multiple nieces and nephews, and was a friend to many. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen, and his mother Violet (nee Frank).
A man of many nicknames, Gary was called "Bud" by his son who considered him his best buddy. His wife called him "Birthday Bear" because of how much time and effort Gary put into birthdays - and every holiday, especially Christmas.
Graduating from South Milwaukee High School in 1970, Gary worked at R-W Enterprises for a short time but spent 35 years in the maintenance department of Milwaukee Area Technical College, retiring in 2007. Gary was a proud Irishman and very much a do-it-yourselfer, often saying just because he didn't know how something worked didn't mean he couldn't fix it.
Gary loved movies and television, quoted them often, and had a collection that would rival a Blockbuster in its prime. Some of his favorites included Back to the Future, Die Hard, Jingle All the Way, Star Trek, and Patton - which he watched every Father's Day in honor of his father who served with General Patton during World War II.
Gary was happiest in his favorite chair, surrounded by family, enjoying some delicious food with a good movie on the television. A private service with immediate family will be held in May.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 7, 2020