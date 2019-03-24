|
Stark, Gary W. age 68, died Mon., March 18, 2019. Born in Elkhorn, WI on June 26, 1950, to William Leslie and Marjorie Louise (nee Long) Stark. Gary had worked as the facility manager at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (nee Spitz); children Andrew and Rebecca Stark; brother Russell (Julia) Stark; sister Susan Stark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sun., March 31 from 1-4PM at the funeral home. Memorial Service 4PM. Memorials to Save the Soldiers Home, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295. www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019