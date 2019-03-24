Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Stark

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stark, Gary W. age 68, died Mon., March 18, 2019. Born in Elkhorn, WI on June 26, 1950, to William Leslie and Marjorie Louise (nee Long) Stark. Gary had worked as the facility manager at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (nee Spitz); children Andrew and Rebecca Stark; brother Russell (Julia) Stark; sister Susan Stark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sun., March 31 from 1-4PM at the funeral home. Memorial Service 4PM. Memorials to Save the Soldiers Home, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295. www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now