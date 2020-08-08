1/1
Gay J. Weston
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gay J. Weston

Elm Grove - Gay J. Weston (Nee Hoyt) peacefully received her angel wings Tuesday, August 4 th , 2020 at the age of 85.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Thompson Hoyt and Marguerite Moomau Hoyt and brother Thompson Hoyt.

Gay was born on July 10, 1935 in Rosendale, WI and was a graduate of Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam, WI and received an associate degree from Christian College, Columbia, Missouri. She was blessed with two children Karen (Craig) Bauer and David Weston. She was a treasured Grammy to her three grandchildren, Jordan (Samuel) Long, Kelli Bauer (fiancé Joshua Breider), and Mackenzie Weston.

Gay became a successful local model through John Robert Powers Modeling Agency. For years she also worked at Wisconsin Bell and Jefferson Wells where she brightened every person's day with her smile and her genuine kindness. She truly lived up to her name. Gay was a woman of unending faith and gratitude, who loved God, family, and friends with all her heart. She graciously volunteered at Community United Methodist Church throughout her life and her presence instilled a sense of peace and happiness in everyone in her midst. She was and always will be an inspiration; an example of strength, kindness, and love for all. As Gay has frequently reminded us, "it's always

easier to smile than to not."

Special thank you for the wonderful caregivers at Heritage Elm Grove for their attention and for the AseraCare Hospice nurses tending to her during her final days.

A private graveside service to be held in Rosendale.

Memorials welcome in Gay's name to Community United Methodist Church, Elm Grove or charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved