Gay J. Weston
Elm Grove - Gay J. Weston (Nee Hoyt) peacefully received her angel wings Tuesday, August 4 th , 2020 at the age of 85.
Gay was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Thompson Hoyt and Marguerite Moomau Hoyt and brother Thompson Hoyt.
Gay was born on July 10, 1935 in Rosendale, WI and was a graduate of Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam, WI and received an associate degree from Christian College, Columbia, Missouri. She was blessed with two children Karen (Craig) Bauer and David Weston. She was a treasured Grammy to her three grandchildren, Jordan (Samuel) Long, Kelli Bauer (fiancé Joshua Breider), and Mackenzie Weston.
Gay became a successful local model through John Robert Powers Modeling Agency. For years she also worked at Wisconsin Bell and Jefferson Wells where she brightened every person's day with her smile and her genuine kindness. She truly lived up to her name. Gay was a woman of unending faith and gratitude, who loved God, family, and friends with all her heart. She graciously volunteered at Community United Methodist Church throughout her life and her presence instilled a sense of peace and happiness in everyone in her midst. She was and always will be an inspiration; an example of strength, kindness, and love for all. As Gay has frequently reminded us, "it's always
easier to smile than to not."
Special thank you for the wonderful caregivers at Heritage Elm Grove for their attention and for the AseraCare Hospice nurses tending to her during her final days.
A private graveside service to be held in Rosendale.
Memorials welcome in Gay's name to Community United Methodist Church, Elm Grove or charity of your choice
.