Johnson, Gayle L. Gayle Lillian (Rife) Johnson was born in 1912 in Mitchell Township, Kansas. The fifth of 8 children, she carried fond memories of growing up on a farm in the Central Plains. After graduating from Little River High School, Gayle attended Hays State Teachers College and taught in a one-room schoolhouse for elementary grades. She married Claude Johnson in 1944, a licensed Methodist preacher. After living in different Kansas towns, Claude felt called to be an Episcopal priest, and the couple eventually made their way to Ft. Atkinson where they lived for the next 20 years. In many ways her life started over in 1979 when she moved to Milwaukee and then eventually to Shorewood. She sank deep roots into Christ Church, Whitefish Bay, where she was an active member and a generous supporter of the parish for forty years. Even though she was 106 years old, Gayle was a model of humble, steadfast faithfulness in her unwavering attendance at Wednesday and Sunday morning worship. Gayle will be remembered for her deep faith, her love of family, her laughter, and her sweet-tooth. She had a gentle strength and a strong will (just try paying the lunch bill if Gayle insisted she was paying). She was modest, kind, and generous. She leaves behind her son, Kenneth Johnson of Phillips; grandson Gabe (Jessica) Johnson and great-grandchildren Maggie and Leo of Madison; granddaughter Jennifer (Frank) Alonso and Abigail and Abraham of Chambersberg, PA; grandson Christoper Johnson of Wallawalla, WA; great-grandson Andrew Ehrensaft of Las Vegas, NE; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Gayle is preceded in death by her husband Claude Johnson, her younger son Philip Johnson, and her grandson Andy Johnson. A funeral service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal, Whitefish Bay, on Saturday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christ Church Endowment Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019