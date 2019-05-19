|
Hasslinger, Gayle M. Gayle M. Hasslinger (nee Butzek) 72, of Pewaukee died May 11, 2019. Gayle was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Pewaukee. She had been employed as a medical secretary. Gayle is survived by her husband, Michael, son, Michael (Kristin) Hasslinger, Milwaukee; daughter, Andrea (Mike) Chapman Hasslinger, Arcadia, WI: sisters, Lynda (Edward) Ossi, Jacksonville, FL, Sandra Kersten, Hubertus, WI; brothers, Greg (Jeannie) Butzek, Middleton, WI and John Butzek, Colorado Springs, CO. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. In her memory the family asks that friends plant something in the ground at home and nurture it's growth. Online condolences at www.wittkoppfcs.com Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service Plymouth, Wisconsin (920) 449-5455
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019