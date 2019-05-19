Services
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Hasslinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle M. Hasslinger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gayle M. Hasslinger Notice
Hasslinger, Gayle M. Gayle M. Hasslinger (nee Butzek) 72, of Pewaukee died May 11, 2019. Gayle was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Pewaukee. She had been employed as a medical secretary. Gayle is survived by her husband, Michael, son, Michael (Kristin) Hasslinger, Milwaukee; daughter, Andrea (Mike) Chapman Hasslinger, Arcadia, WI: sisters, Lynda (Edward) Ossi, Jacksonville, FL, Sandra Kersten, Hubertus, WI; brothers, Greg (Jeannie) Butzek, Middleton, WI and John Butzek, Colorado Springs, CO. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. In her memory the family asks that friends plant something in the ground at home and nurture it's growth. Online condolences at www.wittkoppfcs.com Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service Plymouth, Wisconsin (920) 449-5455
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline