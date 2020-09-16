1/
Gayle M. Kirk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle M. Kirk

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on August 30, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by her husband, Michael Kirk and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday September 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Services at 10:30 a.m. All Services at Chapel of the Chimes-Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Entombment will follow upon completion of services. Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Chapel of the Chimes-Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Chimes-Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved