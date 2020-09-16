Gayle M. Kirk
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on August 30, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by her husband, Michael Kirk and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday September 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Services at 10:30 a.m. All Services at Chapel of the Chimes-Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Entombment will follow upon completion of services. Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.