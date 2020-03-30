|
|
Geanine R. Maurer
Brookfield - (Nee Barg) Passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after over 2 years of a strong heroic battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia, at the age of 72. Geanine was born on June 28, 1947 to her late parents Vernon and Virginia (Nee Stepke) Barg. Loving Wife who was the best part of the whole to Bob, for 49 years. Most loving Mother of Chad and Curtis (Molly). Most loving and wonderful Grammy to Breleigh and Alea. Sister of Marsha (Alan) Karp and Cheryl (Bill) Poling. Further survived by brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Geanine molded many lives in her career as an Elementary teacher in the Franklin and Elmbrook School Districts. How she loved to see the young one's progress fully in life. A big hobby was antiquing and working spaces in antique malls. Geanine is loved by all.
"To my wonderful friends who were there for me, my deepest thanks. You blessed my life with your friendship. To each person who prayed for me, offered encouragement with a call or a card, you gave me strength. Your love and kindness meant so much to me. To Dr. Ehab Atallah and the staff of Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center and Grace Clinic. My most heartfelt gratitude to your expert, professional care and kindness. You gave me a gift of time."-Geanine
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation Department of Hematology and Oncology for Leukemia Research under the direction of Dr. Ehab Atallah.
A Celebration of Geanine's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020