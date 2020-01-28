Resources
Milwaukee - Died Peacefully January 26, 2020 at the age of 81 years while surrounded by family and friends. Dear father of Genaro, Jr and Katy (Todd) Boese. Special loving friend of Carmen. Further survived by grandchildren, brothers, a sister, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, February 3 at the Funeral Home from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM with Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020
