Gene A. Weinberger
Entered into Eternal peace on Thursday, February 27, 2020, age 75. Loving husband of Renee. Brother of Jill (Robert). Cherished dad of Christopher and Tanya (Steven) Strackbein. Proud buckaroo "Grandpa" of Joshua and Justin. Further survived by his extended family Anne Kim, Julia and Soren.
Gathering will be held at BEREA LUTHERAN CHURCH; 4873 N 107th St, Milwaukee, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11AM-12:30PM. Memorial service at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Berea Lutheran Church or .
The family would like to thank the Lutheran Home staff for their loving care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020