Gene Arthur Binder
1933 - 2020
Gene Arthur Binder

Juneau - Gene Arthur Binder, 87, of Juneau and previously of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Clearview in Juneau.

Gene was born the son of Clarence and Margaret (Ruhland) Binder on May 18, 1933 in Milwaukee. Gene was united in marriage to Betty Polinske. Gene worked for American Motors in Milwaukee. Gene loved to fish and socialize.

He is survived by his eight children; Christine Valleau of Hartford, Michael (Marilyn) Binder of Milwaukee, Karen (Jay Shambeau) Kannenberg of Hubertus, Jeanette (Ronald Balsewicz) Parmentier of Fremont, Kurtis Binder of Milwaukee, Kathy Shambeau of West Bend, Keith (Tami) Binder of Juneau, Kim (Steve Dixon) Cornils of Germantown, his sister; Delores Blankenmeir of Germantown, brother-in-law; Larry Eckstein, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, his daughters; Barbara McClendon and Johanna Balsewicz, sister; Joanne Binder, and brother-in-law; Dick Blankenmeir.

Gene will have a private family inurnment at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Thank you to the staff at Clearview in Juneau for all your wonderful care.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence visit www.KoepsellFH.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
May 26, 2020
We are saddened by your loss and pray God will comfort you all. We love you all. Rest in peace Uncle Gene
Scott/Donna Rummel
Family
